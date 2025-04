Denverio „Nuggets“ – permainos: NBA klubui gali vadovauti lietuvis?

The Denver Nuggets have relieved Head Coach Michael Malone of his duties and will not extend General Manager Calvin Booth.

David Adelman will assume our head coaching role for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Full Release: https://t.co/d176KtKK5w pic.twitter.com/dMYlxIqoCl

