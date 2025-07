Tragedija Saratove: dujų sprogimas „nunešė“ dalį daugiabučio

Video released of the moment a residential building exploded in Saratov



The footage shows a powerful blast and the instant collapse of part of the high-rise. Preliminary reports indicate the epicenter was an apartment on the 9th floor.



More than 30 apartments were damaged or… https://t.co/d3ajaBfliM pic.twitter.com/O1cNJb39jE

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 25, 2025