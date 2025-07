Po vizito Lietuvoje kita IShowSpeed turo stotelė – Rusija?

iShowSpeed announced a tour to Russia in 2025 / 2026.



I am almost certain that without a proper translator and guidance on how to behave, he could get in a lot of trouble.



As a person, who lived in Russia for over 25 years, I would be down to help. pic.twitter.com/yKY0PeY3Lv

— HaiX  (@KingHaiX) April 2, 2025