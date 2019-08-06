ANTRADIENIS
2019 08 06 ▾
Vardadienius švenčia:
Bylotas, Daiva
Pranešk naujieną
Skelbimai Horoskopai

Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“

  • Teksto dydis:
  • Spausdinti
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.
  • Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“
    Paskutinė „Chinese Man“ turo stotelė – „Lofte“ G. Kažkelio nuotr.

Energingo triphipo trejetas iš Prancūzijos vakar surengė paskutinį „Shikantaza“ turo koncertą, kurio metu pasirodydavo ant scenos kartu su žymiais MC „A State of Mind“ ir „Youthstar“.

Pasirodymas, turėjęs trukti viso labo 75 minutes, užsitęsė net 2,5 valandos – atlikėjams taip patiko publika ir betarpiška „Lofto“ atmosfera. Tai jiems buvo itin emocingas ir svarbus pasirodymas, nes su šia programa ir kviestinių atlikėjų sudėtimi jie ateityje jau nebekoncertuos.

Žinomam Lietuvos DJ Eroott apšildžius publiką, „Chinese Man“ pasirodymo metu susirinkę klausytojai galėjo išgirsti kūrinius iš įvairių grupės kūrybos laikotarpių, įskaitant ir garsiuosius „I’ve got that tune“ ir „Get up“, kuriuos muzikantai paliko pačiai pabaigai.

Daug padėkų vieni kitiems ir publikai išreiškę grupės nariai High Ku, Sly ir Zé Mateo supažindino klausytojus ir su vienu iš grupės ritualų, kurio metu jie susikibę visa gerklę rėkia „Blah!“.

Šiame straipsnyje: „Chinese Man“koncertasLoftas

NAUJAUSI KOMENTARAI

VISI KOMENTARAI

SUSIJĘ STRAIPSNIAI

  • Skelbimai
  • Pranešk
    naujieną
  • Portalo
    svečias
  • Klausk
    specialisto
  • Diskusijos
  • Orai
  • TV
    programa
  • Pažintys
  • Žaidimai
  • Horoskopai
  • Naujienlaiskis
  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Galerijos

  • 52-oji Kuršių marių regata 52-oji Kuršių marių regata...
  • Policijos mokyklos kursantų atranka Policijos mokyklos kursantų a...
  • Šaudynės Ohajuje Šaudynės Ohajuje...
  • Lietuva - Suomija Lietuva - Suomija...
  • Napoleonmečio rekonstruktoriai Napoleonmečio rekonstruktoria...
  • Baltijos Top lyga: „Žalgiris“ – „Šiauliai“ 19:23 Baltijos Top lyga: „Žalgiri...
  • S. Prūsaičio koncertas Palangoje S. Prūsaičio koncertas Palan...
  • A lyga: „Kauno Žalgiris“ – „Panevėžys“ 2:2 A lyga: „Kauno Žalgiris“ ...
  • Muzikos festivalis „Granatos Live 2019“ Muzikos festivalis „Granatos...
  • Šaudynės Teksase Šaudynės Teksase...
Daugiau straipsnių
 
Apklausa

Ar, jūsų nuomone, reikėtų griežčiau kontroliuoti paspirtukininkus?

%
Ne tik kontroliuoti, bet ir drausti važinėjimą paspirtukais
Taip, nes dabar važiuoja lyg akis išdegę
Reikėtų suformuluoti aiškesnes taisykles
Ne, kontrolės užtenka
Iš viso balsų: 1135
Kitos apklausos
Savaitės apklausa: 
0
Dienraštis "Klaipėda"